Lowndes County gets ready to open gates of new Sportsplex

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County is getting ready to open the gates to its new Sportsplex.

The contractor will hand the keys to the new facility over to the county on Thursday, just in time for a baseball tournament this weekend.

The tournament will be on the smaller side and will only use the fields on the south side of the complex, but it will give the crew at the Lowndes County Recreation Department a chance to see how everything is working and what areas will need improvement.

Recent rains have played in the favor of contractors, allowing them to seed the grass in some of the fields.

Those fields and some of the Sportsplex’s trees were victims of the drought, but county leaders are excited about showing off the new facility to the public.

“We’re very proud of that complex. And as time goes on, we’re going to be even more proud, I think. Because it will be so well utilized by the citizens of the county, and, again, we built that for the benefit of Lowndes County and the citizens, not necessarily to have tournament play. But we know we will have several tournaments throughout the year. And it’s really a good place to showcase what we are here in Lowndes County, and it will be putting our best foot forward,” said LCBS President Trip Hairston.

The county expects to hold an official ribbon cutting and grand opening sometime in November.

