Lowndes County grand jury indicts man accused of killing his father
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The man accused of killing his father was indicted by a Lowndes County grand jury.
Bond was set for the man accused of shooting and killing his father.
Bradley Peeks is now facing a manslaughter charge.
He was originally arrested for murder.
Peeks was accused of shooting and killing 45-year-old Larry Peeks Jr. on December 3, 2021.
Deputies were called to Shirley Drive for a shooting.
Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said investigators arrested Bradley Peeks and seized a handgun at the scene.
No trial date has been set.
