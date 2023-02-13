Lowndes County grand jury indicts man accused of killing his father

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The man accused of killing his father was indicted by a Lowndes County grand jury.

Bond was set for the man accused of shooting and killing his father.

Bradley Peeks is now facing a manslaughter charge.

He was originally arrested for murder.

Peeks was accused of shooting and killing 45-year-old Larry Peeks Jr. on December 3, 2021.

Deputies were called to Shirley Drive for a shooting.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said investigators arrested Bradley Peeks and seized a handgun at the scene.

No trial date has been set.

