Lowndes County grand jury indicts man for sex crime charge

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus businessman is indicted by a Lowndes County grand jury.

47-year-old Carroll “Charlie” Rippy is charged with one count of touching a physically helpless person for lustful purposes.

Prosecutors alleged the incident happened this past June.

The indictment said the victim was physically helpless or incapable of communicating.

A trial date has not been set.

A mugshot was not available.

