Lowndes County grand jury indicts man for sex crime charge
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus businessman is indicted by a Lowndes County grand jury.
47-year-old Carroll “Charlie” Rippy is charged with one count of touching a physically helpless person for lustful purposes.
Prosecutors alleged the incident happened this past June.
The indictment said the victim was physically helpless or incapable of communicating.
A trial date has not been set.
A mugshot was not available.
