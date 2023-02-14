Lowndes County grand jury indicts woman for 2022 stabbing death

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman in Columbus was charged with manslaughter in a stabbing death.

Carla Hunt was recently indicted by a Lowndes County grand jury.

In July 2022, Willie Jennings was found injured after his vehicle crashed on Shannon Drive.

Once first responders got him out of the vehicle they found stab wounds to his chest.

He later died at the hospital.

No trial date has been set.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter