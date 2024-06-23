Lowndes County home ruled a total loss after Saturday night fire

The cause of the fire appears to be electrical.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Saturday, June 22, a Lowndes County home was engulfed in flames.

Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neal Austin says the home on Shane Circle was engulfed upon arrival around 9:30 p.m.

The fire was considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire appears to be electrical.

There were no reported injuries.

Firefighters put the fire out and left the scene around 1 a.m.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X