Lowndes County home ruled a total loss after Saturday night fire
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Saturday, June 22, a Lowndes County home was engulfed in flames.
Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neal Austin says the home on Shane Circle was engulfed upon arrival around 9:30 p.m.
The fire was considered a total loss.
The cause of the fire appears to be electrical.
There were no reported injuries.
Firefighters put the fire out and left the scene around 1 a.m.