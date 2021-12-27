Lowndes County homicide investigation continues

Lowndes County homicide investigation continues

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies continue to collect clues in a pre-Christmas homicide.

Lamaceo Smith, 22, was shot to death on December 21st.

He was found near the Columbus Heights Community Center parking lot.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says Smith was shot in the chest.

No arrest has been made in the homicide.

Hawkins tells WCBI investigators are continuing to search for witnesses in the case.