Lowndes County investigators working to gather stolen equipment

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An update to a story we brought you Friday, we now know the estimated worth of stolen items taken across Lowndes County.

Now, roughly $50,000 worth of stolen construction and outdoor equipment is back with the rightful owners.

However, Lowndes County deputies say there’s still more to get back.

Jamie Reeves, 46, was charged with one count of Grand Larceny and three counts of Receiving Stolen Property on May 10.

After questioning Reeves, investigators later found items such as trailers, power tools, lumber, mowers and other equipment throughout the county.

Some of the items were even painted to conceal that they were stolen.