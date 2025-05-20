Lowndes County leaders prepare for incoming severe weather

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – When there’s a threat for severe weather, Lowndes County leaders meet to get a game plan.

Emergency Management Director Cindy Lawrence called the meeting this morning on May 20.

Crews from medical, law enforcement, and fire talked about whether they needed any supplies and if they were ready for any potential impacts.

High winds, tornadoes, and flash flooding are a concern with this storm system.

Emergency responders said it’s important to have a plan for high-impact weather.

“Any medical equipment they have, they need to make sure it is already charged, or if they need to transfer it from electrical to portable, they can do that. That is very important because when the power is out, we do not know how long it will be out, and also we say to any medical facilities, if your power is out, please call 911 immediately, where we can assist you in getting your power back on,” said Lowndes EMA Director Cindy Lawrence.

If you have damage to your property, call your local emergency management.

