LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man was accused of ramming his girlfriend’s car, while she was driving down the road.

Christopher Austin Tedford, 21, was charged with aggravated assault.

- Advertisement -

Lowndes County deputies were called about the incident Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said Tedford saw the woman driving down the road and turned around.

He caught up with her and hit her vehicle in the Highway 12 area.

Tedford was arrested Friday morning.