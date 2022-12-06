Lowndes County man dies at hospital after Monday crash

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man died after a Monday afternoon crash.

61-year-old Daniel Brownlee died last night in a Birmingham hospital.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant positively identified Brownlee this morning.

The accident happened at the intersection of Casey Lane and Lake Lowndes Road.

Brownlee’s truck went through the intersection into the woods and caught fire.

He was airlifted from Baptist Golden Triangle and later passed away at UAB.

Lowndes County deputies are investigating the crash.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter