LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man was indicted as a habitual offender in a child sex crime case.

Oscar Roby, 32, has been charged with molestation.

Prosecutors alleged he touched a child under the age of 16. The alleged incident happened in last June.

Roby has been convicted of sexual battery and failure to register as a sex offender.