LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man is indicted on two arson charges.

Darrius Hendrix is accused of setting two vehicles on fire last June.

Volunteer firefighters were called about two vehicles on fire on Quinn Drive back in 2020.

Investigators say Hendrix lives near the scene of the fire, but it’s unclear whether he has a connection to the owner of the vehicles.

He was indicted on third-degree arson charges.