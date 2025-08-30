Lowndes County man perseveres through third cancer diagnosis

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The saying goes, two are better than one.

Walking a hard journey alone is never easy.

A Lowndes County Resident and WCBI Mid-Morning regular shares his battle with cancer and how the Columbus Community is stepping in to support him.

Keyton Blocher is in his third battle with cancer.

The Lowndes County Resident was first diagnosed in October 2022 with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

The aggressive disease has returned twice since then, but this time, he said it’s terminal.

“I’m about four years from turning 30, and that’s my biggest goal. I would like to turn 30,” said Keyton Blocher.

The cancer started in his legs, but it has spread to various parts of his body.

Keyton was re-diagnosed in March.

He goes to chemotherapy once every three weeks.

“What we decided was that as long as this treatment doesn’t make me too sick, I would continue it, or at least what I would like to do is, to continue it as long as I can, just that way I can stay alive as long as I can. Just don’t know how long,” said Keyton.

Keyton said his life expectancy is between 2 and 5 years.

Though the road has been difficult, Keyton said his wife, Jessica, has been by his side.

She said it hasn’t been easy.

“It’s been challenging because Keyton got diagnosed only a few months after our first son was born. So, Rex has only known his dad to be sick,” said Jessica Blocher.

Alongside performing the roles as wife and Mom, Jessica said she is also Keyton’s caregiver.

However, the couple said the community has supported them through this process, including their local church.

“They’ve been there through the highs and lows. And they’ve been more than just a church saying, ‘let us know how we can help.’ They’ve been at our door, with meals, and hugs and just childcare when we needed it last minute,” said Jessica.

“The community has helped me a lot. There’s been a number of businesses,” said Keyton.

Keyton said a heart condition limits him from getting certain treatment.

Sometimes, he has to travel to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas for extra care.

“There’s times I feel like we’ve been robbed of a normal life, but I am so grateful that Keyton is willing to fight and that he has been working so hard,” said Jessica.

Despite the present challenges, Keyton and Jessica says they’re cherishing every moment and holding on to hope.

“I know that God has got a plan in all of this even if we don’t understand it,” said Jessica.

“We’re just kind of in the waiting game. We’re preparing for the worst, but we still believe that God can do miracles,” said Keyton.

Keyton continues to be active in his community and participate in local events.

He also aspires to accomplish things on his bucket list like traveling.

A number of local businesses have also donated equipment to help.

Keyton started a social media campaign called Legacy Dad to bring awareness to him and others with his illness.

