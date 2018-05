LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man is indicted on child sex crime charges.

Jerry Burrus, 42, is charged with four counts of Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes.

- Advertisement -

In court documents, prosecutors allege the incidents happened in late 2016 and March 2017.

Investigators say Burrus knows the alleged victim.

He was recently indicted by a Lowndes County Grand Jury and booked into jail.

A trial date has not been set.