Lowndes County looks to possibly add more storm shelters

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors could be taking on a new storm shelter project soon.

In Tuesday’s meeting, the board decided to research the possibility of adding several new shelters throughout the county.

- Advertisement -

Board members are looking into providing safe spaces for both first-responders and the general public.

The average shelter holds about 15 people and costs roughly $5,000 to $6,000 each.

The board will also be looking into state and federal grants to support this project.

The basement of the Trotter Convention Center was suggested as a possible storm shelter. EMA Director Cindy Lawrence said she is having someone from the National Weather Service take a look at it.

There are also two storm shelters at the Palmer Home for Children that could be opened to the public if approved.

Supervisors will take a vote on green-lighting the project during the next scheduled meeting.