Lowndes County looks to possibly add more storm shelters

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors could be taking on a new storm shelter project soon.
In Tuesday’s meeting, the board decided to research the possibility of adding several new shelters throughout the county.
Board members are looking into providing safe spaces for both first-responders and the general public.
The average shelter holds about 15 people and costs roughly $5,000 to $6,000 each.
The board will also be looking into state and federal grants to support this project.
The basement of the Trotter Convention Center was suggested as a possible storm shelter. EMA Director Cindy Lawrence said she is having someone from the National Weather Service take a look at it.
There are also two storm shelters at the Palmer Home for Children that could be opened to the public if approved.
Supervisors will take a vote on green-lighting the project during the next scheduled meeting.