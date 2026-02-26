Lowndes County recognizes Colin Krieger for his service to the community

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – “Bloom where you’re planted” goes the old saying, and for the past 20 years, Colin Krieger has been doing just that.

Today, the Columbus and Lowndes County community recognized him for his service to the community since putting down his roots here.

Krieger is the latest recipient of the Exchange Club of Columbus’s Book of Golden Deeds.

He and his family left New Orleans and landed in Columbus in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, fully expecting to move back to the Big Easy.

Instead, he and his wife, Desiree, raised their daughters here, built a business, and became a part of the community.

Along the way, he and 2022 Golden Deeds recipient Doug Pellum, along with others, have become known for organizing fundraisers for various individuals and causes. Efforts that just passed a milestone.

“Well, there are tons of people in this community who have helped out a lot and supported everything that Doug Pellum and I have done at Zachary’s. We recently crossed a million dollars, which is incredible for the events that we’ve run, but it’s really the community that’s done that. All we’ve done is put it together and gotten the right people in the room to get that spirit, and I’m consistently blown away and overwhelmed by everybody in Columbus and the Golden Triangle, and how giving they are when people are in need,” said Colin Krieger.

By the way, the next big fundraiser will be the annual St. Patrick’s Day Pawty – this year raising money for Operation Colony Cats.

That’s Sunday, March 15, at Zachary’s.

