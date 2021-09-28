Lowndes County road repairs are expected to begin soon

People who live in Lowndes County say local roads need some improvements

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- People who live in Lowndes County say local roads need some improvements. Those repairs are expected to be underway soon as the county was approved for a $5 million loan.

The city of Columbus and Lowndes County receive sizeable amounts of money twice a year through the Mississippi Department of Revenue, but in addition to that, the board of supervisors approved a bid for $5 million that will repair more than 50 roads.

The Lowndes County board of supervisors and road managers typically go by a four-year road plan each year for improvements, but in 2021 it was different.

“The supervisors along with the road manager decided that they wanted to go above and beyond what the four-year plan calls for and they wanted to borrow some funds to do additional road work up to one million dollars per supervisory district or a total of five million dollars,” said Lowndes County administrator Jay Fisher.

Fisher said county roads endure a lot of wear and tear, but they’re usually isn’t enough money to pave the roads. The money will be paid back through internet sales tax over four years, with the plan to take different percentages of the sales tax each year.

“They passed legislation that would allow counties to use that for debt service on any loans that we would make in order to do additional work on paving..and that is the repayment source so we’re not upping the taxes on the taxpayer. We’re using the money generated by the department of revenue that we’ll take out,” said Fisher.

The city of Columbus and Lowndes County receives funds from the state two times a year. One in January and the other in July; for road needs.

District 4 Supervisor Jeff Smith said he anticipates work to begin soon.

“From what I was told that the contractors will start working on some of those roads as early as next week. With the time change, weather change, and season change we’re hoping to get those roads done before it gets too cold for us to get the paving project done,” said Smith.

The 55 roads slated for repair and repaving should make driving easier for county residents.

“This is an amazing opportunity for the people that live in those areas outside of a normal road plan to get improvements made and hopefully it will make commutes and daily travels on all the county roads for the future,” said Fisher.

Both Smith and Fisher ask that citizens be patient through the process of the roads being fixed.