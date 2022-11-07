Lowndes County School District considers modified calendar for next year

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County School District is looking at moving to a modified calendar next school year.

With that in mind, they want to hear from the parents.

Here’s a glance at four meetings the district will be having. The first is tonight at West Lowndes Elementary at 5:30 p.m.

Parents will also get a survey.

The district is hoping parents who participate to get the survey back by November 14th.

