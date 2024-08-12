Lowndes county school districts mourn loss of two students

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) Trying to recover from the loss of a life, has been all too common for the Lowndes County School District. Just one Week ago, thirteen-year-old Connor Taylor who was a student at Caledonia Middle School, tragically lost his life in an ATV accident, and this past weekend, 18-year-old New Hope High senior Abria Harris was shot and killed near the riverwalk in Columbus.

“I cannot imagine what the families are feeling. All that I can assume to do is be there for the, and provide a shoulder and a hug, and help in anyway,” said Adam Minichino, Lowndes County School District

Abria Harris was a member of the class of 2025–now she will never walk across that stage. Today her classmates celebrated her life with a prayer service — some leaving flowers in her memory.

Lowndes County School District PIO Adam Minichino said its students coming together — that helps when trying to recover from the loss of a life.

“It was really gratifying because I think that is one of the things that makes this entire school district so strong. No matter if it is Caledonia, New Hope, or West Lowndes, the community support at all of the schools is so strong,” said Minichino.

Minichino said he knows sudden death can be difficult on young people which is why the Lowndes County School districts provide their students with the right resources to recover from unexpected situations.

“There are great counselors at all of the schools in our districts and they do a wonderful job guiding the students through their academics. They are also very important when tragedies occur. Unfortunately, life throws things at us when we least expect it,” said Minichino.

Lowndes County School District Superintendent Sam Allison said it’s also important for those resources to be available for teachers

” Time will be very tough on teachers who had students in their class one day, and then will not have them in there after that,” said Allison.

Minichino said the loss of Abria Harris is a tragic reminder if you feel you are in an unsafe situation–try your best to get out of it.

