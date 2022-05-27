Lowndes County sheriffs department is on the search for two burglars

A Caledonia pharmacy is cleaning up after thieves took prescription medications

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Caledonia pharmacy is cleaning up after thieves took prescription medications. Lowndes County sheriffs department needs the community’s help in identifying the people that took the medicine.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the break-in happened about 4:45 a.m. The burglars broke out the front glass door of Caledonia Pharmacy, and they were described as two black males that wore masks, hoodies, and gloves.

No arrest has been made at this time. Hawkins said he’s worked several cases where people break into pharmacies and they all look for the same thing.

“Your pain medication and anxiety type medication is what they’re looking for and a lot of times they’re looking for cough syrups with codeine and things like that. That’s the drug they’re trying to get their hand on because that’s what sells on the street. It’s kind of hard to identify who these people are but we wanted to share this video with the public to see if anybody does recognize something that might stick out in their mind that could lead us in the right direction,” said Hawkins.

If anyone has any information contact the Lowndes County Sheriffs Department of use the P3 tips app.