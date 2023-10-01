Lowndes County Sheriff’s department steps up to lend a helping hand

The department held a Bike Rally and Fish Fry at the Columbus Soccer Complex, providing food to the community for the greater good.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some duties call officers beyond the badge.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department is stepping up to lend a helping hand to a fellow correctional officer experiencing health challenges.

The department held a Bike Rally and Fish Fry at the Columbus Soccer Complex, providing food to the community for the greater good.

We, as correctional officers on staff, can watch these prisoners make sure they get all of their medical needs taken care of,” Sherriff Eddie Hawkins said. “They get all their meals issued to them, and their living conditions are where they need to be, That takes work and that takes good people being able to do that and our officers at the corrections facility. They give back to our community by watching the prisoners. We have hand it’s a tough job it’s a demanding job, and we are lucky to have people like her able to do this for us.”

To find ways to help this fellow officer and other infinitives in the Community, visit the Community Benefit Committee website.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter