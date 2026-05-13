COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A quick shot of cool air will hit Thursday, followed by warmer air moving back in.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Another calm night. Any clouds will gradually clear away. Lows will be back in the low to middle 50s.

THURSDAY: A beautiful day to get outdoors. Behind Wednesday’s dry cold front, cool air moves in. This will drop afternoon highs by just a few degrees, expecting upper 70s. Overnight lows will be in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: A cooler air won’t last long. A warm front will be bringing in warm, moist air back into the Deep South. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low to middle 80s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds for the end of the week. Lows will be more mild, in the lower 60s.