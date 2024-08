Lowndes County sheriff’s deputy involved in crash on Highway 12

The wreck was on Highway 12 in Steens.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a collision Sunday afternoon, Aug. 11, on Highway 12 in Steens.

Right now, investigators are not releasing the cause of the accident, how many people were involved, or if there were any injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

WCBI will bring you more updates as they become available.

