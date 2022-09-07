Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office asking for bottled water donations

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to help others.

Deputies are about halfway to their goal of collecting bottled water for people in Jackson.

The water drive began last Friday with a call from the Mississippi Sheriff’s Association, and they plan to deliver a tractor-trailer load of help to the State Fairgrounds this Friday.

Anyone who wants to donate water can take it to the Sheriff’s Office on MLK Drive.

“I remember from when I was younger, my Mom and my Grandmother would say, ‘Today is their day, tomorrow may be ours’. So, we never know when we may need help from Jackson, Mississippi, so today Lowndes COunty can step up and do what we can to help the people in Jackson, Mississippi,” said Lt. Rhonda Sanders, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

You can also make monetary donations through the United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee.