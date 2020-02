LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -Lowndes County investigators need help identifying a home burglary suspect.

The man in the picture above was accused of burglarizing a home on Aldridge Road, in Lowndes County.

The burglary happened in early January.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.