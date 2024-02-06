Lowndes County SO hosts Coffee With the Sheriff

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Call it “Coffee With a Cop for a Cause.”

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is hosting Coffee With the Sheriff on Thursday, February 8 at 9 a.m.

But this event will be a little different than most.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Community Benefit Committee will also be dedicating the latest community pantry.

The pantry will be dedicated to the memory of longtime Sheriff’s Office employee Pete Patrick.

The public is invited and everyone is encouraged to donate canned goods to help fill Mister Pete’s Pantry and others located throughout the county.

