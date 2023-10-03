Lowndes County Soccer complex renamed in honor of Roger Short

County leaders unveiled the new "Roger Short Soccer Complex" sign.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Soccer Complex now bears the name of a man who helped make it happen. During a ceremony Tuesday evening, county leaders unveiled the new Roger Short Soccer Complex sign.

Short died in October 2022.

The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously in June to rename the facility in his honor.

Short is credited with recognizing the need for a top-notch soccer complex in the area.

He also served for many years as the director of the former Columbus Lowndes Recreational Authority.

When the county and city disbanded the CLRA, Roger Short continued as director of the Lowndes Recreation Department until his death.

