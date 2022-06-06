Lowndes County solar project is one step closer to shining reality

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County solar project is one step closer to shining reality.

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley officially signs the order to begin constriction and operation of MS Solar 6.

The company is owned by Origis Energy, which is investing $120 million for the deal.

This solar site will be on 1,500 acres in Lowndes County, with an output of 150 megawatts.

Construction is expected to create hundreds of temporary jobs and a couple of permanent positions.

The Tennessee Valley Authority and distributors in Mississippi will be able to buy the electricity.