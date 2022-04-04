Lowndes County Sportsplex one step closer to becoming reality

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The long-awaited Lowndes County Sportsplex is a step closer to reality but many questions remain about the future.

Supervisors awarded a $12.3 million bid to West Brothers Construction on Monday.

That’s several million dollars below the estimate.

Included in the plans are eight baseball fields, a multi-purpose facility, a parking lot, a playground, and a commons area.

However, supervisors aren’t sure how the sportsplex will be paid for or what it will look like.

Board President Trip Hairston is suggesting a bond issue to be paid over 15 years.

Some supervisors also want to see more done at the park.

“A few years down the road if we want to look at putting a walking track around there, that exercise trail, you know, some of the things that we’ve done to enhance the soccer complex, look at doing that here too,” said Trip Hairston, Board of Supervisors President.

The proposed complex will be on North Frontage Road, just before Taylor Thurston Road.

A start date for construction has not been set.