Lowndes County Sportsplex progresses toward anticipated opening

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Progress is coming along smoothly as many in Lowndes County anticipate the opening of the new Sportsplex.

Board members said they are finishing up walkthroughs, inspections, and installments of the property.

President of the county board Trip Hairston said a soft opening this month is possible.

“We’re preliminarily looking at a soft opening sometime in October -this month- with a tournament. However, that tournament can only be played on the four fields that are closest to the road. The other four -that side is not quite seeded yet. Tom [Velek], our interim director, has reached out to the tournament managers to let them know that and he is still waiting on a return call,” said Hairston.

Hairston said if the county is unable to host a tournament at the Sportsplex, then any type of opening will have to wait until the spring.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter