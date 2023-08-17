Lowndes County’s new Sportsplex to have its own identity

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County’s new Sportsplex will have its own identity.

Interim Lowndes Recreation Director Tom Velek presented a branding agreement with Bankfirst to the Board of Supervisors at this morning’s meeting.

Under the 10-year deal, the baseball and softball facilities at the Lowndes County Sportsplex will become known as Bankfirst Yards.

The branding plan goes beyond just naming.

The partnership comes with a complete package including signage, logos, apparel designs, and a park slogan.

Lowndes Recreation is aiming for a soft opening of the Sportsplex on October 21.

