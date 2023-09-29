Lowndes County Supervisors agree to withdraw $1.1M from hospital trust

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Supervisors agreed to withdraw $1.1 million from the hospital trust fund.

There has been no official vote on how the money will be used in this year’s upcoming budget, which begins October 1.

The board was able to take out the funds because its funds grew a certain percentage last year.

The account was created after the county sold the hospital to Baptist Memorial Hospital.

There are over $30 million still in the trust fund.

