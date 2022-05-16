Lowndes County Supervisors grant tax break to Leigh Mall owners

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Supervisors have voted to give tax breaks to the newest owners of Columbus’s Leigh Mall.

The Golden Triangle Development LINK has drawn up a Regional Economic Development Act Agreement to allow the Hull Group to recoup some of the tax money it will be paying in as it completes renovations.

Supervisors approved their part of the agreement at today’s meeting.

As improvements are made to the Mall, and its value increases, the county, and city will continue to collect taxes but will refund that money to the owners based on what the property will be worth after improvements.

Combined, the incentives will be worth over 3 point 1 million dollars.

But supervisors see the Mall as a valuable property and want to see it revitalized.