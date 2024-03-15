Lowndes County Supervisors help United Way help others

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors is helping the United Way help others. They just have to get the go-ahead from lawmakers.

Supervisors passed a resolution to send to the Legislature to get a bill passed through Local and Private Legislation.

That legislation would renew their authority to commit up to $150,000 to the United Way of the Greater Golden Triangle Region.

Counties have to have that approval from the Legislature in order to supply funds to agencies like the United Way.

But they are willing to do it to help continue the good work.

“You know, obviously, this is a very important piece to the United Way, and we certainly appreciate the ability to be able to support them the way we do,” said LCBS President Trip Hairston.

Once granted, the authorization is good for three years.

