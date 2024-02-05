Lowndes County Supervisors recognize poll workers with pay raise

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It may be a part-time job, but it’s a very important one.

Poll workers make sure things run smoothly at your voting precinct on Election Day.

Lowndes County Supervisors recognized that hard work with a pay raise.

Circuit Clerk Teresa Barksdale had requested the raise as part of her department’s budget request.

Supervisors approved it unanimously.

Board President Trip Hairston called the increase long overdue.

In fact, Hairston wasn’t sure how long it had been since their last raise.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to thank the poll workers. To do what they do, and we’ve seen them come and go, and a lot of them have done it for many, many years, and we’re,” said Hairston.

By the way, you may want to mark your calendars. The next time those polls will be open will be March 12 for party primaries for presidential and congressional elections.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X