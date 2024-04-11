Lowndes teens honored at ACE Awards

Some Lowndes County teens are recognized at the annual ACE Awards

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County teens are honored for their hard work and their leadership.

The Exchange Club of Columbus hosted its annual Youth and ACE Awards ceremony on Thursday.

The organization recognizes high schoolers who have overcome adversities and challenges while having good grades and leadership skills.

Students from various schools in the county took part.

Exchange Club members say it’s important to recognize the teens for the work their teachers see in the classroom.

“It’s an honor to be able to get them all together to bring their faculty who in most parts they are actually nominated by their faculty so that makes it more important for them to receive it and they get to bring their family together visit and come together with other schools and we get to share the greatness of these kids,” said Ann Marie Higgins, Columbus Exchange Club.

Organizers hope the awards and the ceremony are an incentive to other teens to strive for good grades and leadership qualities.