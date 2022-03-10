Lowndes County traffic backed up after 18-wheeler overturned

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An accident snarls traffic in Lowndes County this morning after an 18-wheeler overturns.

The crash happened on Highway 45 Alternate just before 7 AM.

State troopers say an 18-wheeler driven by Yancy Kirk of Poplarville was northbound on the highway.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says it appears the big rig collided with the rear of a Dodge minivan and overturned.

Albert and Sharon Miller of Hardinsburg, Indiana were in that vehicle.

Kirk and Albert Miller were both taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

MHP continues to investigate the crash.