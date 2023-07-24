Lowndes County voters will have choice of 2 political forums coming up

elex

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Voters in Lowndes County will have a choice of two political forums to hear from candidates this week.

Those two forums are being held on Thursday, July 27.

Voters are invited to the West Lowndes Community Center in Crawford to hear from candidates for countywide and state legislative races.

The event begins at 7 p.m.

There will also be a candidate forum in Caledonia on Thursday evening.

It will begin with a meet and greet at 6:30. Candidates begin speaking at 7.

It will be at Patch of Heaven Farms on Hoyle Grant Drive.

Both forums are open to all candidates and residents.

