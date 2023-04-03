Lowndes County ZAZA ban goes into effect April 13

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – By the middle of the month, you will no longer be able to legally get Tianeptine in Lowndes County.

After a brief public hearing Monday morning, the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors voted to pass a county-wide ordinance banning the sale, purchase, and possession of the drug.

More commonly known as ZAZA, the drug is sold as a supplement in convenience stores.

Earlier this year, the Mississippi Legislature made ZAZA a Schedule 3 Controlled substance, effectively banning it statewide. That law goes into effect on July 1.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins and others have been trying to get it off the streets sooner.

“So, what we’re trying to do is make it effective immediately, and take it off the shelves, because it does pose a danger to the community,” said Hawkins.

The Lowndes County ban takes effect April 13, and deputies are already getting the word out to the stores that sell ZAZA. The City of Columbus passed a similar ban last month.

