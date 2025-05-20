Lowndes customers impacted by net fiber damage from gunfire

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It appears gunfire is to blame for an internet outage in Lowndes County.

FASTnet customers in the area of Highway 373, south of Columbus Air Force Base, were impacted.

At least one bullet damaged the fiber lines. It’s believed the shooting happened around 8 PM Monday.

Crews started working this morning to splice and repair lines to restore service.

If you have any information about the shooting, call law enforcement or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

You can also use the P3 Tips app.

FASTnet says it will prosecute the person involved because the damage is a felony.

“Once that bullet leaves the barrel of that gun, they are responsible for that bullet until it stops. It is legal to shoot in the county, however as long as you are shooting in a safe direction at a target or at a berm that’s OK, but when you start shooting in a neighborhood at houses our property and then there is things that are damaged, you can be charged,” said Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.

If you have any information about the shooting, call law enforcement or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

You can also use the P3 Tips app.

FASTnet said it will prosecute the person involved because the damage is a felony.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.