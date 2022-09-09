Lowndes Funeral Home host condolence book for the Queen of England

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’d like to remember the Queen and let the royal family know you’re thinking of them, you can stop by Lowndes Funeral Home.

They’ve laid out a condolence book for people to sign as a sign of respect and acknowledgment of her long life on the throne, just stop by and sign your name.

Caleb Pounders at the funeral home says it’s about showing people in Great Britian, that we here in Mississippi care for their loss.

“When you can show human compassion, especially in the world we live in today, it means a lot to see that there are decent humans still out there,” said Caleb Pounders, Lowndes Funeral Home.

The book will be there until the end of the month at which point they’ll send it to the royal family.