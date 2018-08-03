Lowndes County homicide suspect appears in court for unrelated charges

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators remain tight-lipped about the next steps in the murder investigation of Jarrel Ward.

However, WCBI was able to confirm a suspect in the case, Joshua Murry, appeared in court Friday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

Murry was given a $54,000 bond related to previous drug charges.

He currently faces no charges related to the homicide, but Sheriff Mike Arledge said in a press conference Thursday that he believes Murry was involved in the incident.

Our reporter in the courtroom said the judge told Murry, if you can pay (this bond) you can walk out of this courtroom with your mom right now.

The victim, Jarrel Ward, 24, was reported missing over the weekend. His body was found Wednesday evening on Sand Road in Lowndes County.

Detectives continue to work the case and hope for expedited autopsy results.

This is a developing story and will be updated.