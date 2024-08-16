Lowndes man indicted for statutory rape indictment

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County grand jury returns an indictment in a child sex crime case.

Kyle Anthony Smith was indicted for statutory rape.

He was arrested in November 2023 after a months-long investigation.

The case started in June of 2023 with a report filed with Child Protective Service.

It claims a child under the age of 13 had been sexually assaulted.

At the time, investigators told WCBI that the alleged victim identified Smith during the investigation.

No trial date has been set.