Lowndes Supervisors discuss funds toward ARC grant

LOWNDES, COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Now that Lowndes County’s CINCO Megasite is officially open to business, the work of building infrastructure can begin.

Lowndes County leaders took a step in that direction this morning, June 2.

At its regular meeting, the Board of Supervisors voted to put matching funds toward an Appalachian Regional Commission grant to pay for a water tower and 16-inch waterline connection for the Megasite.

The money for the match will come from $5.7 million from the Mississippi Development Authority that the state committed to CINCO.

A new transmission line being built by the Tennessee Valley Authority will also help provide power to the site.

Lowndes County Board of Supervisors President Trip Hairston said projects like these are tangible signs of progress in the area.

“So, I think it’s going to be a real sense of pride when we see that something tangible, and when we see the water tower go up, that’s not something you see, power lines, although, that’s very important, you don’t see a railroad track, you hardly ever see. You don’t see a waterline that’s under the ground. You’re going to see a big million-gallon water tower go up, and that’s when they know you’re serious, and it’s going to be really neat to see that happen,” said Hairston.

Supervisors also appointed a selection committee to evaluate engineering firms to engineer the water tank and water main project and develop recommendations for awarding the contract.

