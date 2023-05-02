Lowndes Young Leaders program holds graduation ceremony

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Students throughout Lowndes County graduated from one of the top leadership programs in the state on Tuesday.

Lowndes Young Leaders originated in 1999 and have made countless leaders since.

Only 21 students made it through the competitive application and interview process this year.

The members are exposed to local governments and million-dollar industries to gain hands-on experience when learning how the economy, education, and health care work together.

Director of Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce Cathryn Borer said that she hopes that these students of today will be our community’s leaders of tomorrow.

“We really hope they take away not only the leadership skills that they’ve seen from other community leaders that we have in this area and that they’ve gotten to meet, talk to, and ask questions. But we also hope that they see what Columbus has to offer and how we are such a growing economy, not with just ADI coming in, but with all the other industries that have come in the past ten years, and the billions of dollars that our Golden Triangle Link develop has been able to acquire, and that they see a place for themselves coming back here,” said Borer.

The Young Leaders class of 2024 was inducted during the graduation ceremony as well.

