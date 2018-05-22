LSU Eliminates Mississippi State From SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (WCBI) — LSU would rally from a 3-0 deficit to top Mississippi State in the first round of the SEC Tournament, 8-5.

Justin Foscue delivered a two-RBI double in the top of the third to MSU on the board first, and a Tanner Allen sac-fly would put the Bulldogs up 3-0 in the top of the fourth.

- Advertisement -

LSU would score two runs in four consecutive innings to outpace Mississippi State, highlighted by a RBI-triple from Antonie Duplantis in the top of the eighth to give the Tigers insurance.

Mississippi State (31-25, 15-15 in SEC) will await its NCAA Tournament selection with a top-30 RPI, and a 9-1 record against the top five in the regular season.