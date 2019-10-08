Lt. governor candidate speaks in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A candidate for Lt. Governor was in Columbus Tuesday morning
Delbert Hosemann was at Lion Hills talking to the Lowndes County Republican Women and the Rotary Club
He was one of the guest speakers who talked about a variety of topics that are important to Mississippi Education and health care were big talkers
Hosemann said affordable healthcare is something he’s an advocate for
“We don’t need a single-payer system. I believe that people who are covered
need to be working, in the community somewhere or in a job program somewhere.
I don’t want any additional costs for Mississippians. I think that’s very important that we have a zero dollar additional cost of any extra coverage,” said Hosemann.
Hosemann also talked about the need to improve Mississippi’s roads and has a proposal he plans to give at the next legislative session.