Luke Eager To Lead Rebels Without Interim Tag

ALTANTA, Ga. (WCBI ) — The 2018 SEC Media Days brought another new opportunity for Ole Miss head football coach Matt Luke.

When Luke first stepped foot inside the College Football Hall of Fame, it was the first SEC Media Days appearance of his life, and the word “interim” no longer applies to the Rebel alumnus.

Luke went 6-6 in his first season in charge, but took over the Rebels barely a month before opening weekend in 2017.

“I approached the interim job and made decisions for the long-term,” Luke said, “it felt like I as preparing for this job my entire life.”

“Having that year under your belt, certainly, this job doesn’t come with a handbook, and the pressure and rigors of an SEC Conference schedule.”

Luke said time management of spending with each area of the team is the area he hopes his experience will help him improve.