Luxapalila Creek continues to cause issues after excessive rain

MILLPORT, Ala. (WCBI) – The saying “the creek will rise” is a cliche the town of Millport knows all too well.

The town sits between three creeks. Debris in the creeks, especially the Luxapalila, has caused years of clogging, which leads to flooding, and more debris piling up, causing a vicious cycle.

“It’s a serious problem, it’s getting worse every day,” said Millport Mayor Stanley Allred.

Millport Mayor Stanley Allred wants something done before it’s too late. The excessive flooding has destroyed Timberland and made some homes unlivable. Allred is also concerned about the town’s utility infrastructure, especially the lagoons and the sewer system.

“If it gets to the point where it gets backed up and it won’t drain, that’s going to shut the sewer systems down in Millport, Weyerhaeuser, South Lamar High School, and the town of Kennedy,” Allred said.

One of his biggest fears is the floodwaters taking out the railroad.

“If it took it out, it would shut down Weyerhaeuser, SDR, and other plants. Then, it could wash out Highway 17 North here, just north of Millport,” Allred said.

These companies drive the economy of Millport.

“Should something happen and we lose all that, this end of Lamar County will be a ghost town,” Allred said.

Without the ditches draining, those wetlands become wastelands, unfit for development, expansion, and growth. That can also swamp the county’s tax base.

“It’s just wetland water, it’s just swamp land,” Allred said.

Allred says they are actively working to come up with a solution.

As of right now, there is no timeline, but they working to get the ball rolling.

