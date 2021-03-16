Lydia Martinez is on trial for the murder of her son-in-law

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was an emotional first day of testimony in the murder trial of Lydia Martinez.

Martinez is charged with killing her son-in-law Manuel Vasquez at his New Hope home nearly six years ago.

- Advertisement -

Martinez’s granddaughter, who was at home at the time of the murder, testified today.

Vasquez’s family in Texas contacted WCBI and the sheriff’s department to report Vasquez missing. His wife Christina told his family and investigators that he had gone on a spiritual retreat.

But investigators found evidence in and around the home that pointed them to a homicide and then to his wife and her mother.

Christina Vasquez pled guilty in September to second-degree murder in the case.

The trial is being held in Oktibbeha County in front of Circuit Court Judge Lee Coleman.